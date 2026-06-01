EU imports of raw materials fell by 11% since 2020

BRUSSELS, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) - Over six years, iron ore imports from third countries fell by 11.3%—from 77.9 million tons in 2020 to 69.0 million tons in 2025, according to data published today.

The peak was reached in 2021, when shipments rose by 20.2% year-over-year to 93.6 million tons, likely reflecting the post-crisis recovery in demand in the metallurgical sector following 2020.

Subsequently, the market entered a correction phase: in 2022, imports fell by 12.8%, and in 2023, by another 10.5%, to 73.0 million tons. A slight recovery in 2024 of 2.6%, to 74.9 million tons, was not sustained: in 2025, imports fell again by 7.8%.

Unagglomerated ore accounted for the bulk of shipments. Imports of this type of ore in 2025 amounted to 51.1 million tons, or nearly 74% of the total volume, while sintered raw materials, including pellets, accounted for about 26%—18.0 million tons.

The trend in imports of sintered raw materials was more volatile: after growing by 31.8% in 2021, imports fell by 17.5% in 2022, by 12.1% in 2023, rebounded by 12.3% in 2024, but declined again by 17.1% in 2025. Imports of non-agglomerated raw materials declined more gradually: after a 16.1% increase in 2021, the decline was 11.0% in 2022, 9.9% in 2023, 0.9% in 2024, and 4.1% in 2025.

Exports of raw materials from the EU to third countries also declined over the period: from 16.7 million tons in 2020 to 10.5 million tons in 2025. The largest decline occurred in 2024—by 25.4% year-over-year, to 9.3 million tons—after which exports partially recovered by 13.2% in 2025.

Against this backdrop, apparent consumption of raw materials in the EU remained volatile. In 2021, it jumped by 21.3% to 109.6 million tons, but by 2022 it had fallen by 12.6%, and in 2023 by another 7.0%, to 89.0 million tons. The 1.3% recovery in 2024, to 90.2 million tons, was short-lived: in 2025, the figure decreased by 4.3%, to 86.3 million tons. Compared to 2020, apparent consumption was 4.4% lower.

Among foreign suppliers, Canada, Brazil, Ukraine, and South Africa played a key role. In 2025, Canada became the largest source of imports with a 34.9% share, supplying 24.1 million tons. Its position strengthened compared to 2020, when its share stood at 27.2%. Brazil, on the other hand, lost market share: from 23.0% in 2020 to 19.1% in 2025.



