Euro area unemployment at 6.3% in April

BRUSSELS, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- In April 2026, the euro area seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.3%, stable compared with March 2026 as well as with April 2025. The EU unemployment rate was 6.0% in April 2026, also stable compared with March 2026 and with April 2025, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Eurostat estimates that 13.238 million persons in the EU, of whom 11.075 million in the euro area, were unemployed in April 2026.

Compared with March 2026, unemployment decreased by 137,000 in the EU and by 84, 000 in the euro area. Compared with April 2025, unemployment increased by 82,000 in the EU and by 45,000 in the euro area.

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