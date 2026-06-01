World Bank Group, Japan expand cooperation to strengthen critical minerals supply chains, energy resilience under $20 mn facility

TOKYO, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) — World Bank Group President Ajay Banga and Minister of Finance of Japan Satsuki Katayama today agreed to strengthen collaboration on helping developing countries build more resilient supply chains and energy systems, unlocking investment, jobs, and long-term economic growth.

They signed the document to launch the Resilient and Inclusive Supply-chain Enhancement Plus (RISE+) , and agreed on a new framework called Dynamic Response for Invigorating Value Chains and Energy Security (DRIVE). Together, these initiatives extend Japan’s existing partnerships with the World Bank Group on critical minerals and regional energy security, according to World Bank press release.

Japan will launch RISE+, a new $20 million facility under Japan's single-donor trust funds that will complement the Resilient and Inclusive Supply-Chain Enhancement (RISE) Partnership, which was launched under Japan’s G7 presidency in 2023.

RISE+ will help developing nations translate growing demand for key infrastructure development and private capital mobilization for supply chains of critical minerals, including rare earths, into concrete public and private investment, leading to industrial development and quality jobs, particularly in line with Country Compacts. By coordinating public and private sector action, the initiative aims to help countries turn their natural resource wealth into lasting economic opportunity.