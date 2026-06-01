Emirates Drug Establishment recalls two 'Goodbye All Insects' insecticide products

DUBAI, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has ordered the recall of two insecticide products sold under the brand name "Goodbye All Insects", as part of ongoing efforts to protect consumer health and safety and ensure that products circulating in the market comply with approved regulatory requirements and standards.

The recall applies to "Goodbye All Insects Max Kills in One Spray" and "Goodbye All Insects Spray ", both manufactured by SCITRA, following the detection of regulatory and technical violations related to the marketing of products that were not registered with the Emirates Drug Establishment.

EDE also identified discrepancies in the concentration levels of active ingredients in one of the products, which were found not to comply with approved specifications and relevant international standards.

In a more serious finding, EDE said one of the recalled products contained a prohibited substance, prompting its immediate withdrawal from the market to prevent further circulation and minimise potential risks to consumers.

The establishment said it is collaborating with relevant regulatory authorities across the UAE to remove the affected products from retail outlets and online marketplaces in line with approved regulatory procedures.

Consumers who have purchased the products have been urged to stop using them immediately and refrain from buying, selling or distributing them. EDE also called on the public to follow guidelines issued by the relevant authorities to help safeguard public health.

The recall is part of ongoing efforts by UAE authorities to strengthen oversight of pesticides and other products with potential implications for public health and the environment, while ensuring compliance with national regulatory and technical standards. The measures are aimed at protecting consumers, safeguarding the environment and maintaining confidence in the marketplace.

The Emirates Drug Establishment said it is committed to transparency and proactive risk management, while continuing to cooperate with regulatory partners across the country to ensure a swift response to potential safety concerns and uphold the quality and safety of products available in the UAE market.