Arab Parliament condemns Iranian attacks on Kuwait

CAIRO, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the State of Kuwait, stressing that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and represent a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of Kuwait and the region as a whole.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi emphasised the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity and unwavering support for the State of Kuwait in the face of any threat to its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. He affirmed the Parliament’s support for all measures taken by Kuwait to safeguard its national security, protect its resources, and ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament further stressed that the security of the State of Kuwait is an integral and inseparable part of the Arab national security system, and that any attack against Kuwait constitutes an attack on collective Arab security.

He reiterated the Arab Parliament’s firm rejection of all forms of aggression and violations targeting the sovereignty, security, and stability of Arab states.

Al Yamahi noted that the recurrence of such criminal attacks poses a direct threat to regional peace and security. He called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to assume their legal and political responsibilities to halt these attacks, ensure respect for the rules of international law, and preserve regional and international peace and stability.