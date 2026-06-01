RAK Ruler attends opening of European Film Festival in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended Monday evening the opening of the European Film Festival, being held in the emirate for the first time and hosted by RAK Art.

The festival is taking place at the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce Theatre and will run until June 6. The event was attended by Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union to the UAE, a number of ambassadors accredited to the UAE, and senior officials.

The event is organised by the European Union Delegation to the United Arab Emirates in partnership with RAK Art, an initiative of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, with the support of the embassies of EU member states and their affiliated cultural institutes in the UAE.

The European Film Festival returned to the UAE, bringing a vibrant celebration of European cinema to audiences for the first time in Ras Al Khaimah. This year’s edition expands its reach, offering film lovers across the UAE a unique opportunity to experience European storytelling on the big screen.

Audiences can look forward to a rich and diverse programme featuring award-winning films, compelling narratives, and emerging voices from across Europe.





The festival highlights the cultural diversity and creative excellence of European cinema, inviting viewers to explore different perspectives through film.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi affirmed that Ras Al Khaimah’s hosting of the festival reflects the emirate’s commitment to supporting cultural and artistic initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue and reinforce the values of understanding and communication among peoples.

H.H. said: “We believe that the arts and cinema constitute a universal language capable of building bridges between societies, fostering human connection, and inspiring new generations to discover different cultures and experiences. In line with this vision, Ras Al Khaimah continues its efforts to strengthen its position as a hub for creativity and culture, supporting initiatives that enrich the national and international cultural landscape.

The organisation of this festival provides an important platform for cultural and creative exchange and offers audiences the opportunity to explore diverse cinematic experiences that reflect the richness and diversity of European culture.”

H.H. attended the special screening of The Theft of the Caravaggio from the Republic of Malta, directed by Joshua Cassar Gaspar and starring Paul Kisson, Stephen Mintoff, and Janet C. Smith. The film is inspired by the famous true theft incident that took place in 1984.

The European Film Festival offers audiences in Ras Al Khaimah a diverse programme featuring award-winning films, documentaries, compelling human-interest stories, and family-oriented films in line with the UAE’s “Year of the Family,” alongside works highlighting emerging cinematic talents from Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

The festival programme includes five European films: Malta's The Theft of the Caravaggio (2025), France’s A Real Job (2023), Romania’s The Secret of Pin-Up Island (2024), the Netherlands' Superpowers for Your Mind (2024), and Luxembourg’s Kensuke’s Kingdom (2023).

The festival also showcases a selection of Emirati short films, including Guardians of the Mountains, Namoos, and Unsaid, reflecting the growing presence of emerging local talent in filmmaking and storytelling across the UAE.