Egypt strongly condemns Iran's repeated attacks on Kuwait

CAIRO, 1st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt has strongly condemned Iran's heinous and repeated attacks on Kuwait, saying they constitute a flagrant violation of the Gulf state's sovereignty and territorial integrity and pose a serious threat to security and stability in the Gulf region.

According to statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates on Monday, Egypt affirmed its total rejection of any acts that infringe upon the sovereignty of states or threaten their security and stability, in violation of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Egypt also expressed its full solidarity with Kuwait and voiced support for all measures taken by the Gulf country to safeguard its security, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens and residents.