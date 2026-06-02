Air traffic through Syrian airspace rises 375%

DAMASCUS, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Syria recorded nearly 12,000 overflights in May after airlines altered their routes across the region to avoid airspaces affected by recent regional developments.

The number of flights crossing Syrian airspace increased by about 375 percent in May compared with the same month last year.

Statistics from the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority showed that 11,801 flights passed through Syrian airspace during May, more than double the 4,267 flights recorded in February, the last month before developments in the Middle East disrupted air traffic across the region.