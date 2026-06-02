Denmark's Frederiksen secures third term as prime minister

COPENHAGEN, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Mette Frederiksen has secured a third term as Denmark's prime minister as a coalition deal was reached around 10 weeks after parliamentary elections.

Social Democrat Frederiksen will lead a new centre-left government consisting of four parties.

Late on Monday, Frederiksen informed King Frederik X of her intention to form a coalition made up of her Social Democrats, the Socialist People's Party, the right-wing liberal Venstre party and the centrist Moderates.

"His Majesty the King has subsequently invited acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to form such a government," said a statement from the Danish Royal House.

Frederiksen plans to present the new government's priorities on Tuesday. The new ministers are then scheduled to be presented to the king on Wednesday.