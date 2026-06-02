Dollar steady; cryptocurrencies decline

TOKYO, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar steadied on Tuesday in a wait-and-see approach to the Middle ​East peace talks.

The dollar index ticked up to 99.19, the euro edged up to $1.1633 and sterling gained slightly ​to $1.3457.

The Japanese yen was a tad lower ​against the dollar at 159.71 per dollar, close to the 160 level widely seen by markets as a trigger for intervention.

The Australian dollar gained just 0.03 percent to $0.7156 against the US dollar, while New ​Zealand's kiwi gained a slight 0.02 percent to $0.593.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 0.63 percent to $70,921.37. Ethereum declined 0.03 percent to $2,002.13.