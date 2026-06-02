UAE leaders congratulate President of Italy on Republic Day

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Sergio Mattarella of Italy on the occasion of his country's Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Italy and to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.