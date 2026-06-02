Trump signs proclamation amending tariffs on steel, aluminum, copper imports

LOS ANGELES, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump on Monday signed a proclamation amending his Section 232 national security tariffs on some aluminum, steel and copper imports, the White House said.
The proclamation lowers tariffs on some steel and aluminum derivative products, including certain types of agricultural machinery and residential heating, air conditioning and ventilation equipment to 15 percent from 25 percent previously.
It makes mobile industrial equipment, such as bulldozers and forklifts, subject to a 15 percent tariff "when imported from trade deal countries that are entitled to such treatment," the White House said in a statement.
The changes will remain in place until 31st December 2027 "to spur near–term investments that will rebuild the nation’s industrial base," the White House said.