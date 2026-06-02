Trump signs proclamation amending tariffs on steel, aluminum, copper imports

LOS ANGELES, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump on ​Monday signed a proclamation amending his Section 232 ‌national security tariffs on some aluminum, steel and copper imports, the White House said.

The proclamation lowers tariffs on some steel and aluminum derivative ​products, including certain types of agricultural machinery and ​residential heating, air conditioning and ventilation equipment ⁠to 15 percent from 25 percent previously.

It makes mobile industrial equipment, such ​as bulldozers and forklifts, subject to a 15 percent tariff "when ​imported from trade deal countries that are entitled to such treatment," the White House said in a statement.

The changes will remain in place until 31st December 2027 "to spur near–term investments ⁠that ​will rebuild the nation’s industrial ​base," the White House said.