FNC participates in International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace session in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Issa Al Kashf, a member of the Federal National Council (FNC), participated in the 14th Plenary Session of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace held in Skopje, North Macedonia, under the theme "Advancing Tolerance and Peace: The Strategic Role of Parliaments in Shaping and Legislating Policies for the Future".

Addressing the session, Al Kashf said the theme reflected the growing responsibility of parliamentary institutions at a time of rapid global change and complex challenges related to security, stability, development, and technological and social transformation.

He said parliaments had become key partners in shaping future visions, formulating public policies, and promoting dialogue, coexistence and tolerance among peoples and cultures.

Al Kashf stressed that strengthening the values of peace and tolerance requires respect for state sovereignty and adherence to international law. He added that the United Arab Emirates firmly rejects Iran's hostile actions and practices, which run counter to the principles of good neighbourliness and constitute a clear violation of international law and the foundations of regional and international security and stability.

He said attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure, as well as rhetoric promoting escalation and hatred, are incompatible with the values of tolerance, peace and coexistence that the international community seeks to advance.

Al Kashf added that genuine peace cannot be achieved through violations of state sovereignty, threats to national security, or the use of force, violence and terrorism to exert influence or secure political gains. He said parliaments bear both a moral and legislative responsibility to confront extremism and hate speech and to support policies that promote dialogue, moderation and respect for sovereignty.

He reiterated the UAE's categorical rejection of any threats or allegations affecting its sovereignty, national security or independent decision-making, as well as the Iranian claims and attempts to justify terrorist attacks.

Al Kashf called for stronger legislation and policies that address future challenges, safeguard shared human values and promote dialogue and moderation. He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at advancing peace, tolerance and sustainable stability.