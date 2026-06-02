Sharjah Judicial Department approves formation of Youth Council

SHARJAH, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) --The Judicial Department on Tuesday approved the formation of its Youth Council to foster a motivating work environment that encourages active participation and reinforces a culture of institutional responsibility.

The council includes a group of young professionals to enhance the development of the institutional work system. It will also harness their energy and ideas to support development initiatives and future projects in line with the department’s objectives.

The Youth Council will represent the Judicial Department in relevant internal and external initiatives, events, and activities. It will also contribute to promoting legal awareness, strengthening communication with relevant entities, and building supportive partnerships that facilitate the exchange of expertise and the development of youth capabilities.

The council will work to prepare and qualify young leaders equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to keep pace with future developments. This will be achieved by providing a supportive platform for creativity and innovation while enabling young people to participate in proposing initiatives and recommendations that contribute to achieving the department’s strategic objectives.

The approval of the Youth Council reflects the Judicial Department’s commitment to investing in national youth talent and strengthening their role as partners in institutional development and future building.