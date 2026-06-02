Youth leaders at Warsaw Book Fair urge responsible AI use, promote intercultural dialogue

WARSAW, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Global, in cooperation with the TRENDS Youth Council, organised a panel discussion titled "Shaping Tomorrow: Youth Voices and Global Impact" during the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026.

Held at the TRENDS pavilion, the session brought together young leaders and researchers from Poland and the UAE to discuss public discourse, intercultural dialogue and the role of youth in addressing global challenges.

Participants explored issues including artificial intelligence, social media, digital polarisation and the impact of rapidly evolving international developments on younger generations.

Speakers highlighted broad agreement on the need for young people to engage constructively with digital transformation and AI, describing them as key forces shaping the future.

Participants also discussed the growing influence of social media on public discourse, noting that digital polarisation has become a major challenge for young people worldwide. They stressed the importance of critical thinking and responsible use of digital platforms.

The speakers stressed that intercultural dialogue is no longer a mere intellectual luxury but rather a strategic necessity in a world where challenges are increasingly interconnected, and interests overlap. They emphasised that such encounters help correct stereotypes, deepen mutual understanding, and build bridges of communication between people, particularly among youth.

They also agreed on the need to move beyond the traditional perception of youth as merely “leaders of the future” and instead recognise them as active contributors in the present, capable of shaping policies and developing solutions to current challenges.

At the conclusion of the session, participants expressed support for expanding cooperation between research institutions and youth organisations. TRENDS reaffirmed its commitment to promoting dialogue, knowledge exchange and international research collaboration to help empower future generations.