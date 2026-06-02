Monte Carlo gears up for Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday

MONTE CARLO, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said that preparations have been completed for the FIA Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco, scheduled to take place on Sunday in Monte Carlo.

Sunday’s race will mark the first European round of the season, underlining Monaco’s enduring importance as the FIA Formula One World Championship enters a new regulatory era.

“The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the great jewels of world motorsport. It represents heritage, excellence, precision and passion, and continues to capture the imagination of fans across the world," said FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem.

He added, “As the Championship enters an important new chapter in 2026, Monaco provides a powerful reminder of what makes this sport so special: world-class drivers, cutting-edge engineering, committed teams, and the extraordinary work of officials, volunteers and organisers who make racing possible.”

Sharing his appreciation for the many people involved in making such an iconic event possible, FIA President said, “Every race weekend depends on the dedication of FIA officials, local organisers, volunteers, marshals, teams and partners."

As the FIA Formula One World Championship continues to grow globally, the FIA remains focused on strengthening its world-class competition, advancing safety and sustainability, and supporting the continued development of motorsport at every level.