Sharjah Higher Committee for Digital Integration reviews government service development

SHARJAH, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Higher Committee for Digital Integration (HCDI) in the Emirate of Sharjah held its third meeting at the Sharjah Digital Department headquarters, chaired by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Department.

The meeting was attended by committee members and representatives of relevant government entities. This initiative is part of the Emirate's efforts to enhance digital integration among government entities, monitor the implementation of digital transformation priorities, and develop a shared digital infrastructure that contributes to improving the efficiency of government services, accelerating data exchange, and supporting decision-making, thereby strengthening the Emirate's readiness for the future.

The committee reviewed the latest developments in the implementation of digital transformation initiatives in the Emirate of Sharjah and examined the most significant achievements since the previous meeting. It also discussed several national and global trends influencing the digital transformation process, including emerging technologies and artificial intelligence, and the opportunities they offer for enhancing the efficiency of government operations and developing government services.

The committee also discussed proposed directions for digital transformation in the business, construction, and real estate sectors. This involved specialised studies covering the sector's entire cycle, focusing on redesigning services and journeys from the customer's perspective, enhancing integration among government entities, streamlining procedures, and improving customer experience.

The meeting included a review of the digital transformation project in the business sector, with the participation of several relevant entities, including the Higher Committee for Economic Integration and the Department of Economic Development. Discussions focused on developing a more integrated model for services and procedures related to economic and investment activities, and strengthening coordination among relevant entities to support the business environment and enhance the emirate's competitiveness.

The committee also reviewed the digital transformation project in the construction and real estate sector, with the participation of the Department of Municipal Affairs, Sharjah City Municipality, the Department of Planning and Survey, and the Department of Real Estate Registration. This project focuses on enhancing integration among entities, services, and digital platforms related to the sector, and leveraging existing capabilities to streamline procedures, improve customer experience, and increase the efficiency of government services.

The Higher Committee for Digital Integration continues its role in overseeing the implementation of digital transformation priorities and promoting integration among government entities.