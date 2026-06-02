Bodour Al Qasimi launches Polish edition of acclaimed book in Warsaw

WARSAW, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, launched the Polish translation of her book "Let Them Know She Is Here: Searching for the Queen of Mleiha", published by the Polish publishing house Sonia Draga Sp. z o.o., during a special event celebrating storytelling as a bridge between languages, cultures, and memory.

The launch event, held during Sharjah’s participation as Guest of Honour at the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026, hosted at the Księgarnia Korekty bookstore in the Polish capital, brought together readers, publishers, cultural figures, and media representatives for a programme exploring Arabic literature, translation, and cross-cultural exchange as part of Sharjah’s wider cultural agenda at the fair.

During the event, Sheikha Bodour read an excerpt from the book in ِEnglish, followed by the publisher, Sonia Draga, who read the same passage in Polish, offering audiences an introduction to the book’s exploration of history, memory, place, and identity across languages and literary traditions.

Speaking about the book, Al Qasimi said, “This work is an invocation, a sacred weaving of memory and myth to trace the footsteps of those who walked long before us. ‘Let Them Know She Is Here’ brings to light a forgotten history of ancient Arab queens whose sovereignty was etched into the mountains, sands, and coins of Mleiha. I am pleased that this part of our heritage will find a new home in the hearts of Polish readers, expanding our cultural dialogue and inviting them to explore a narrative rich in historical truth and complexity.”

She added, “In a world that moves too quickly and often simplifies our narratives, literature asks us to slow down and listen. A journey that begins in Sharjah and finds its next chapter in Warsaw reminds us that when we look past the surface to unravel our ancestral roots, we often discover a shared human essence. This translation is an invitation to enter another world with curiosity, to see our differences, and to recognize ourselves in each other.”

The book takes readers on a journey through the archaeological landscape of Mleiha in Sharjah, blending personal reflection with historical inquiry to examine the role of women in early history and the relationship between place, memory, and cultural identity.

The publication of the Polish edition expands the international reach of Emirati literature and reflects Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to strengthen cultural exchange through translation and literary collaboration.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi met readers and signed copies of the book as part of Sharjah’s cultural programme at the Warsaw International Book Fair, held under the theme “Two Civilisations. One Language of Letters”.