United States Special Operations Command Medal awarded to Staff Major General Musallam Al Rashidi

FLORIDA, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Staff Major General Musallam Mohamed Saeed Al Rashidi, Director of the Office of the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has been awarded the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Medal.

Presented at a formal ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, the medal was awarded in recognition of Staff Major General Al Rashidi’s ‘outstanding contributions to special operations’. The honour, authorised by the Commander of USSOCOM, is conferred on individuals who have made significant contributions to the field, including international partners supporting joint missions.

Staff Major General Al Rashidi was recognised by United States Special Operations Command for his role in enhancing interoperability with US Special Operations Forces, supporting efforts to counter extremist organisations, and contributing to regional stability within the framework of the strategic partnership between the UAE and the United States.