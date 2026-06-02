Family Development Foundation welcomes returning elderly pilgrims

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Family Development Foundation (FDF) has welcomed UAE pilgrims, including senior citizens and their families, returning from the Hajj pilgrimage at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

The reception was organised under the FDF’s initiative, which aligns with the foundation's strategy to enhance the quality of life and social integration for senior citizens.

The initiative aligns with the humanitarian vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, whose efforts have focused on supporting and empowering senior citizens.

Returning pilgrims expressed gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the support and care provided to UAE citizens performing their religious duties, and thanked H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her continued support of senior citizens.

They also commended the FDF for its smooth registration, follow-up procedures, and warm reception.