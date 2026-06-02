National Rehabilitation Centre launches campaign on 'World No Tobacco Day'

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) has launched an awareness campaign to mark World No Tobacco Day, observed annually on 31st May.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the health risks associated with tobacco use in all its forms, counter misleading marketing of emerging tobacco products, and encourage smokers to quit through education, guidance and support.

As part of the campaign, the NRC is organising a series of initiatives focused on increasing awareness among young people about the risks of alternative tobacco products and e-cigarettes, as well as addressing harmful behaviours linked to addiction and cybercrime.

NRC has been collaborating with Emirates National Schools to develop a joint awareness project aimed at raising students’ awareness of addiction as a disease and its harms, while also engaging teachers and parents in prevention and awareness efforts. Results of the project are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Among the key initiatives is the “Positive Awareness Ambassadors” programme, which targets students in grades 9 to 12 and seeks to raise awareness of the dangers of tobacco products within schools under the supervision of specialist mentors.

Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, Chief Executive Officer of the NRC, said changing patterns of tobacco consumption, driven by new products and digital marketing targeting younger audiences, require a proactive approach based on prevention, evidence-based awareness and strong institutional partnerships.

He said the centre continues to develop integrated awareness and treatment programmes aimed at protecting society, improving quality of life and fostering healthier future generations.

Alketbi added that prevention remains the cornerstone of efforts to reduce addiction, noting that the NRC continues to invest in community awareness initiatives and youth-focused programmes in partnership with educational institutions.

The NRC said it will continue to strengthen its role in prevention and treatment, support research, develop national capabilities and expand partnerships to promote a healthier and more sustainable society.