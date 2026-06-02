Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches new COAST programme

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) has launched a new academic programme designed to prepare the next generation of leaders to shape the future of our oceans and coastlines.

From September 2026, students will be able to enrol in the new Foundation Year and three-year Bachelor’s degree in Coastal and Oceanographic Applied Sciences and Technologies (COAST), offered through Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s Department of Geography and Planning.

Combining marine sciences, environmental studies, geography, oceanography, GIS, remote sensing, and advanced technologies, COAST is designed as one of the UAE’s first specialised marine and coastal science programmes in response to the growing demand for professionals capable of tackling real-world environmental challenges – from coastal protection and marine conservation to climate adaptation and sustainable development.

The programme also supports the UAE’s National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050, which identifies coastal zones as among the areas most vulnerable to climate change impacts, including sea-level rise and risks to marine ecosystems, infrastructure, and biodiversity.

It further builds on the university’s broader research and sustainability ecosystem, including its Ocean Institute and initiatives such as MARIS-AI (Marine Artificial Intelligence and Robotics for Innovation and Sustainability).

Unlike traditional programmes that focus on a single discipline, COAST offers an integrated approach that brings together environmental science, technology, and spatial analysis.

Through fieldwork, GIS mapping, laboratory sessions, environmental monitoring, research projects, and internships in the UAE and abroad, students will gain both scientific knowledge and practical experience while engaging directly with emerging environmental and coastal challenges.

Supported by Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s growing network of collaborations with government entities, environmental organisations, research institutions, and industry stakeholders, students will also benefit from valuable experiential learning opportunities throughout their academic journey.

Dr. Aude Solveig-Epstein, Provost of SUAD, said, “At Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, we are committed to creating academic pathways that anticipate the evolving needs of society and industry. At a time when sustainability and climate resilience continue to shape global agendas, we are proud to support the UAE’s vision by preparing future leaders capable of driving innovation across marine and coastal sectors.”

Dr. Stephane Desruelles, Head of Geography and Urban Planning Department at SUAD, stated, “The future job market will increasingly require graduates who understand both environmental systems and advanced technologies. Keeping this in mind, the COAST programme was created to equip students with the scientific expertise, technical skills, and practical experience needed to support marine conservation, coastal adaptation, and the sustainable development of marine sectors both in the UAE and internationally.”

For students seeking additional preparation before entering the Bachelor’s degree, the Foundation Year offers a supportive pathway designed to strengthen academic, scientific, and English-language skills, while introducing core concepts in marine sciences, environmental systems, and geospatial technologies.

Students will also benefit from pathways to postgraduate study and international research opportunities through collaborations with leading global universities and marine research centres.