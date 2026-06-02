ADJD discusses advancing expertise, private mediation system

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Experts, Conciliators and Mediators Affairs Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) discussed measures to enhance the efficiency of the expertise system before judicial authorities and further develop private mediation for the settlement of civil and commercial disputes.

The discussions were held as part of the department's efforts to strengthen the justice system through specialised expertise and flexible dispute resolution mechanisms.

The discussions took place during a meeting chaired by Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Undersecretary, and focused on updating the rosters of supporting and auxiliary professionals while ensuring that their specialisations remain aligned with judicial requirements. The objective is to elevate the quality of technical reports and reinforce the effectiveness of the available amicable and consensual dispute resolution channels.

The committee approved the renewal of registration for three practising experts, allowing them to continue providing technical reports and specialised opinions in matters requiring professional expertise.

It also approved the registration of 26 new mediators in the Private Mediators Register.

In addition, the committee reviewed 14 applications submitted by licensed entities and new applicants seeking registration in the Mediators Register, assessing their compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.