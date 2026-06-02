DWTC Free Zone partners with DHL Express UAE to strengthen SMEs growth

DUBAI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Free Zone has entered into a strategic collaboration with DHL Express, the leading international logistics provider, to build a robust ecosystem that enables small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to grow, scale, and compete globally.

The partnership is designed to deliver practical, high-impact support to SMEs operating within the DWTC Free Zone, with a focus on enhancing business capabilities, strengthening operational resilience, and unlocking access to international markets.

Beyond offering preferential rates for DWTC Free Zone members, the core of the collaboration is DHL’s GoTrade programme, a global initiative aimed at supporting SMEs through capacity building and knowledge transfer. The programme will provide structured training for export-ready businesses, equipping them with the tools and insights required to navigate cross-border trade and expand internationally.

The agreement was formalised during a signing ceremony held at DHL Express UAE Dubai Office between Mahamoud Haj Hussein, Managing Director DHL Express UAE, and Abdalla Al Banna, VP of Free Zone Regulatory Operations at DWTC Free Zone.

“Dubai’s SME sector is a critical engine of economic growth and a key pillar of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33," Al Banna said. "At DWTC Free Zone, we are focused on enabling businesses to scale beyond borders by providing access to the right infrastructure, networks, and expertise. Our partnership with DHL Express brings a tangible, high-impact resource to our ecosystem through the GoTrade programme, equipping companies with the practical capabilities required to navigate international trade and accelerate their global expansion.

He added that this collaboration reflects DWTC Free Zone's ongoing commitment to fostering a competitive, future-ready business environment where enterprises can grow, innovate, and contribute to Dubai’s long-term economic ambitions.

DWTC Free Zone will facilitate access to DHL GoTrade for its Free Zone community - more than 2,500 companies from over 40 industries, operating across some of Dubai’s most prestigious commercial addresses in the city’s Central Business District.

For these businesses, the partnership represents a direct and practical benefit: free, expert-led training delivered through a trusted global logistics and trade partner, with no barrier to entry.

Hussain said, “International trade has never been more accessible, but for many SMEs, navigating global expansion still comes with significant complexity. At DHL Express, our role goes beyond logistics. We see ourselves as an enabler of international growth, helping businesses connect to global opportunities through both our worldwide network and our trade expertise.

"Through the DHL GoTrade programme, we are equipping entrepreneurs and SMEs with practical knowledge across key areas such as international shipping, customs, e-commerce, and cross-border operations, enabling them to build the confidence and capabilities needed to compete and grow internationally.”

Through a comprehensive curriculum comprising 14 interactive modules, SMEs will receive tailored guidance across key areas including logistics operations, international trade frameworks, e-commerce, customs processes, customer experience, and financial planning.

The collaboration framework also establishes a foundation for ongoing knowledge exchange and engagement between DWTC Free Zone and DHL, enabling continuous development of SME-focused initiatives and programmes.

The DHL partnership is the latest in a series of partnerships designed to add value and further strengthen the DWTC Free Zone ecosystem supporting entrepreneurs, start-ups, and established companies operating in the Free Zone.

DWTC Free Zone offers 100 percent foreign ownership, zero personal income tax, and over 1,200 licensed business activities.