Majra launches national CSR campaign to boost sustainable impact

DUBAI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Majra – National CSR Fund has launched the “Words into Action” campaign under the hashtag #WordsIntoAction, highlighting CSR models, best practices, and sustainable impact initiatives across various sectors.

The campaign reflects the UAE’s vision to strengthen the Impact Economy and advance CSR, ESG, and sustainability as strategic pillars that support business sustainability, enhance national value, and contribute to building a sustainable Future driven by collaboration and impactful partnerships.

The campaign comes amid accelerating global shifts that are redefining the role of CSR, moving it beyond seasonal initiatives, corporate narratives, or charitable activities toward impact in practice, linked to organisations’ ability to create credible impact and measurable impact across society, the economy, the environment, culture, heritage, arts, and sports.

Through this approach, the UAE aims to strengthen business resilience and enhance organisations’ ability to grow and remain competitive in the short, medium, and long term.

The campaign focuses on several strategic objectives, most notably raising awareness around CSR and linking it to credible and measurable impact, supporting the UAE’s national target of achieving a contribution equivalent to 1 percent of Gross National Income by 2031, and increasing the participation of 50 percent of major companies within Majra’s ecosystem, driving a broad institutional transformation toward sustainability and sustainable impact practices.

It also seeks to reinforce the concept of “Impact in Action”, which connects the success of private sector companies in the UAE to their ability to achieve tangible outcomes aligned with the UAE’s National Priorities and Sustainable Development Priorities.

Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra – National CSR Fund, emphasised that the UAE has established a distinguished global model built on collaboration and cross-sector partnerships, noting that CSR today has become a strategic pillar directly linked to Business Sustainability, community resilience, and organisations’ ability to lead impact within the economy of the future.

"The UAE has adopted an exceptional model of collaboration, reinforcing CSR as Impact in Practice and as an effective response to evolving challenges. Through Majra, we are launching the ‘Words into Action’ campaign to reaffirm that CSR has become an integral part of business sustainability and community resilience," she said.

The campaign invited private sector companies and institutions across the UAE to register on the Majra platform and join the national framework for CSR, contributing to transforming institutional commitments into real and Sustainable Impact on the ground, rather than relying on fragmented or unstructured initiatives.

Registration with Majra represents a strategic step that enables companies to transition toward an integrated ecosystem based on impact measurement, enhanced transparency, and more effective community initiatives aligned with the UAE national priorities while supporting long-term business sustainability. Sharing CSR success stories also contributes to strengthening the UAE’s global competitiveness indicators.

The campaign also seeks to strengthen cross-sector partnerships between government entities, the private sector, academic institutions, and nonprofit and impact organisations, based on the belief that creating sustainable impact is a shared responsibility that requires collaboration and unified efforts to build a more sustainable future and achieve measurable national impact.

Furthermore, the campaign highlights the pivotal role of the private sector as a key contributor to building the Impact Economy, emphasising that CSR is no longer merely a moral commitment or an activity linked only to corporate reputation and charitable work, but rather a strategic investment that strengthens trust, institutional resilience, long-term competitiveness, and supports Business Sustainability within an evolving global economy.

The campaign also underscores the importance of strengthening collaboration in areas such as food security, resilient supply chains, innovation, and support for the national economy, recognising them as shared responsibilities that require effective partnerships.

The campaign targets private sector companies and institutions, SMEs, government entities, academic institutions, nonprofit and impact organisations, as well as investors, entrepreneurs, media professionals, influencers, youth, and the wider public, as part of Majra’s vision to build a leading national framework that advances CSR, ESG, and Sustainability within the UAE’s Sustainable Impact Ecosystem.