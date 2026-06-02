Empower inaugurates advanced Command and Control Centre

DUBAI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmad bin Shafar, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation “Empower”, inaugurated the new Command and Control Centre at the corporation’s main headquarters.

The modern version of the centre represents a key element in the corporation’s digital infrastructure and the technological system supporting its operational processes, ensuring network reliability at 99.99 percent.

The Command and Control Centre operates through an integrated platform supported by the latest AI technologies, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things. This enables round-the-clock monitoring and management of operational processes for all the corporation’s cooling plants and networks via interactive screens and digital systems that provide real-time data, contributing to enhanced performance and faster response to any potential operational changes or challenges.

The centre offers the ability to predict faults before they occur through proactive maintenance systems, which reduces unplanned downtime and increases the reliability of services provided to customers. Additionally, it improves energy consumption and reduces the carbon footprint, in line with the UAE's sustainability goals.

Furthermore, the centre supports strategic decision-making through advanced analytical dashboards, allowing management to review key performance indicators and analyse operational trends, thereby enhancing future planning efficiency and raising the level of institutional performance.

The centre integrates with various operational systems at “Empower”, including energy management systems, remote monitoring and control systems, and security and safety systems, providing a comprehensive and integrated view of all operational processes in real time.

Ahmad bin Shafar stated that the new centre embodies the corporation’s approach to employing the latest digital solutions and smart systems in managing its operations, enhancing real-time monitoring capabilities, improving response efficiency, and supporting service continuity.