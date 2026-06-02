Abu Dhabi launches 'Mawthooq' platform to manage delegated laboratories

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council has launched Mawthooq, the integrated central digital platform for managing delegated and accredited laboratories in Abu Dhabi.

The launch marks a strategic step towards advancing the quality infrastructure ecosystem and enhancing the reliability of testing and inspection results to support the competitiveness of the UAE national economy and consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading regional hub for quality and digital transformation.

This initiative is part of the council’s ongoing efforts to accelerate digital transformation and enhance the efficiency of government services. It also supports efforts to raise awareness among regulatory and government entities, the private sector, and community members on the importance of conducting testing through the Central Testing Laboratory affiliated with Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, or through laboratories delegated by the council.

This contributes to strengthening confidence in the quality and safety of products and services circulating in markets, particularly across vital sectors such as building and construction, industry, health, and environment.

Mawthooq provides an integrated digital system that automates all processes related to laboratories delegated by the council, starting from the submission and renewal of delegation applications and the tracking of accreditation data, through to the management of audit processes and non-conformity cases, as well as payment procedures and related e-services.

The platform also includes a comprehensive service directory, interactive dashboards for data and statistics, and more than 10 specialised digital services that support laboratories in achieving compliance with the highest standards of quality and efficiency. It further enhances transparency, integration, and data exchange among relevant entities and stakeholders.

Eng. Fahad Gharib Al-Shamsi, Acting Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, said that the launch of Mawthooq represents a qualitative step in the development of the emirate’s quality ecosystem, noting that the platform reflects the council’s commitment to supporting digital transformation objectives and enhancing the investment environment.

He said, “Mawthooq contributes to improving the efficiency of the laboratory sector and streamlining its procedures, thereby enhancing the reliability of testing results and increasing the confidence of investors and partners in the quality of work across the building and construction sector and services within Abu Dhabi and the UAE. This, in turn, reflects positively on sustainable economic growth.”

For his part, Eng. Bader Khamis Al-Shmeili, Executive Director of the Conformity and Standards Services Sector at the Council, explained that Mawthooq represents a qualitative leap in the management of delegated laboratory services, providing a unified digital solution that connects the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, laboratories, and relevant government entities.

The launch of Mawthooq comes within Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council’s efforts to develop the laboratory ecosystem, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading regional hub for quality and testing infrastructure, while supporting the UAE’s vision to build an economy driven by knowledge, innovation, and quality.