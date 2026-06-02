Allied World expands global operations to Dubai with regional office in DIFC

DUBAI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd (Allied World), a global provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions, on Tuesday opened a new regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This local presence will allow Allied World to offer its insurance expertise directly to clients across the Middle East.

“Establishing a regional office in Dubai marks a key milestone in our global growth strategy, giving us greater access to brokers and clients throughout the region. With our international experience and strong technical capabilities, Allied World is well-positioned to support the evolving needs of businesses in this dynamic market," said Ed Moresco, President of Global Markets.

As Allied World expands its global footprint and establishes its regional presence in Dubai, it joins one of the world’s fastest‑growing (re)insurance centres.

DIFC has further strengthened its position as a leading global (re)insurance hub, with gross written premiums exceeding US$4.2 billion in 2025, a 20 percent year‑on‑year increase and more than double the volumes recorded in 2022.

Premiums brokered from DIFC also crossed $3.4 billion, an increase of 14 percent in 2025, reflecting the growing scale, sophistication and global relevance of the centre as the region’s primary platform for risk transfer, underwriting and specialist insurance solutions.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said, “Allied World brings deep international expertise and specialist insurance and reinsurance capabilities that will directly support the evolving risk management and risk transfer needs of clients across the region. Allied World’s presence further strengthens DIFC’s (re)insurance ecosystem and underscores our role as a trusted platform for tier‑one firms looking to serve the Middle East and beyond from Dubai.”

The continued expansion of DIFC’s insurance and reinsurance ecosystem is underpinned by a diverse community of more than 135 firms spanning underwriting, reinsurance, broking, captives and specialist risk‑transfer activities.

During 2025 and the first quarter of 2026 alone, 28 new insurance‑related firms were authorised at the centre, reinforcing DIFC’s role as a preferred long‑term base for global institutions seeking regulatory certainty, access to regional markets, and a stable environment from which to scale international operations.