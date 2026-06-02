House of Wisdom explores movement of knowledge across civilisations at Warsaw Book Fair

WARSAW, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- House of Wisdom (HoW) concluded its participation in the fifth Warsaw International Book Fair 2026 with a cultural and knowledge programme featuring rare scientific manuscripts, intellectual discussions, and institutional engagements that explored how ideas and discoveries have travelled across cultures for centuries.

Participating as part of Sharjah’s Guest of Honour delegation, HoW showcased the role of translation, scholarship and intellectual exchange in shaping scientific thought, while strengthening cultural dialogue and exploring new opportunities for collaboration with leading Polish institutions.

The participation underscored Sharjah’s growing cultural presence in Europe and its commitment to fostering meaningful exchange between cultures through knowledge, learning and dialogue.

Under the theme “From House of Wisdom to the World: Islamic Manuscripts and Their Influence on Shaping Modern Cosmology,” the programme invited visitors to explore the intellectual pathways that connected Arab and Polish civilisation.

Through manuscripts, books and discussions, it highlighted how Arab and Muslim scholars contributed to the development of astronomy and mathematics through translation, critique and innovation, as well as the development of scientific instruments and astronomical models that helped shape later European scientific advances, including the shift towards heliocentric thought.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of HoW, said, “Through our participation in Warsaw, we sought to highlight the role that translation, dialogue and intellectual exchange have played in advancing human knowledge across cultures. The manuscripts and works presented during the fair demonstrate how ideas evolve through engagement with different traditions and perspectives, creating a shared legacy that continues to inform our understanding of the world today.”

She said that the fair also provided an important opportunity to engage with international cultural institutions and explore new partnerships that support knowledge exchange, learning and collaboration.

The HoW pavilion offered visitors an immersive journey through the transmission of knowledge between civilisations. A curated collection of manuscripts and rare books from the House of Manuscripts in Sharjah and HoW illustrated how scientific and astronomical works reflect the contributions of Arab and Muslim scholars to astronomy, mathematics, and the advancement of human knowledge.

Among the featured works was Marifetname (Book of Knowledge) by Ibrahim Erzurum, which explores the relationship between the human soul, the body and the cosmos through the symbolic concept of the “heart compass”. Visitors also encountered Memoir on Astronomy by Nasir al-Din al-Tusi, introducing the “Tusi couple”, a mathematical innovation that would later influence developments in astronomy.

The exhibition also featured Introduction to the Science of the Stars by Abdul Aziz Al Qabisi, a work that became a standard reference in European universities for centuries following its translation into Latin. A rare volume dedicated to the 14th-century astronomer Ibn Al Shatir further explored his contributions to astronomical models that advanced the Ptolemaic system and later informed aspects of Copernicus’ model.

Together, the collection demonstrated how knowledge develops through adaptation, refinement and exchange across cultures, rather than within isolated intellectual traditions.

On the sidelines of the fair, the HoW delegation visited several of Poland’s leading cultural institutions to explore opportunities for future cooperation and knowledge exchange.

The delegation visited the National Museum in Warsaw, home to collections spanning Polish, European, Eastern and Islamic art, as well as the National Library of Poland, whose holdings include manuscripts, rare books, maps, archives and early printed works dating back to the Middle Ages.

The programme also included meetings with Polish cultural leaders and officials to discuss potential partnerships focused on cultural exchange, public engagement and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Dr. Tomasz Makowski, Director-General of the National Library of Poland, said, “I am delighted to welcome the Executive Director of House of Wisdom to the National Library of Poland. I hold the institution’s work and initiatives in high regard. I hope this meeting marks the beginning of fruitful cooperation and a valuable exchange of expertise in supporting local communities through library programmes, as well as strengthening our shared efforts to preserve and promote our cultural heritage for future generations.”

HoW also participated in a series of discussions examining the evolving role of knowledge institutions in contemporary society.

Marwa Al Aqroubi took part in a session organised by the Emirates Library and Information Association titled “Libraries and Their Role in Society”, which explored the transformation of libraries from repositories of information into active platforms for learning, dialogue and community engagement.

During the discussion, HoW was presented as a contemporary model that connects people, ideas and knowledge through interdisciplinary experiences and public participation.

HoW also organised “Cosmic Encyclopedism: Knowledge Bridges Between Philosophy and Nature”, a session exploring the role scientific manuscripts have played in shaping humanity’s understanding of the cosmos. The discussion examined the contributions of Ibn Al Shatir to astronomy, the evolution of scientific models across cultures and the intellectual exchanges that have informed scientific thought across centuries.

Speakers included Prof. Masoud Idris from the University of Sharjah and Dr. Michał Kokowski from the Polish Academy of Sciences.