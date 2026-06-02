Ajman Chamber strengthens global presence at China Franchise Expo

AJMAN, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber participated in the China Franchise Expo and the World Franchise Council Annual Meeting 2026, held in Beijing, China, from 27th to 31st May.

The chamber was represented by Maher Tarish Al Alili, Board Member of Ajman Chamber and Vice President of the Emirates Association for Franchise Development (FAD).

The global exhibition and annual meeting brought together 47 members representing 47 countries, alongside business leaders, government officials, major international companies, investors, franchise organisations, franchise developers, consultants, and providers of specialised solutions and services.

Al Alili said the chamber's participation reflects its commitment to strengthening international economic cooperation, exploring investment opportunities and exchanging expertise and best practices in franchising.

He said Ajman Chamber is working to position the emirate as an attractive destination for franchise businesses and international brands, while supporting entrepreneurship, job creation and economic growth.

Al Alili noted that the franchise sector has become an important driver of business expansion, knowledge transfer and brand development, creating opportunities for strategic partnerships and cross-border investment.

He added that the UAE's focus on artificial intelligence is opening new opportunities for the franchise sector by improving operational efficiency, supporting data-driven decision-making and enhancing brand competitiveness.

"Ajman Chamber continues its efforts to strengthen the franchise sector as an effective tool for expanding business activity and creating high-value investment opportunities," Al Alili said, adding that franchising also supports entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to expand in line with international best practices.

He said the chamber remains committed to launching initiatives and programmes that promote franchise culture and support business expansion in cooperation with relevant stakeholders, particularly the Emirates Association for Franchise Development.

The exhibition and conference featured panel discussions, workshops and meetings examining trends in the franchise industry, including international expansion, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, supply chain development and brand growth.

Participants also discussed franchise compliance, customer experience, operational efficiency and opportunities across sectors including food services, beauty, after-sales services and marketing.