Ras Al Khaimah Human Resources Department wins SAP Excellence Award

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Department of Human Resources, represented by its Digital Transformation Department, has won the SAP Excellence Award 2026 during its participation in HR Connect 2026 held at Expo City Dubai.

The award recognises the department’s outstanding efforts in developing the Human Resources Management System “Mawaredna” and its innovation in delivering smart digital services to employees.

This recognition marks another milestone in the continuous development journey of the Mawaredna system, driven by the expansion of new modules and services that enhance operational efficiency and improve the user experience through the advanced capabilities offered by SAP SuccessFactors.

The award also acknowledged the department’s efforts in leveraging the latest generative AI technologies within the system through the development and deployment of innovative smart tools and services that support various human resources functions.

Sarah Al Zaabi, Director-General of the Department of Human Resources, emphasised that this achievement reflects the department’s vision of building an advanced digital human resources ecosystem founded on innovation and future technologies, further strengthening RAK Government’s leadership in adopting smart solutions and advancing government services in line with the highest international standards.

She added that the award is the result of the dedicated efforts of the department’s teams and strong institutional collaboration in developing the Mawaredna system to meet future requirements while delivering a seamless, flexible, and advanced digital experience for employees.

Amna Bu Alsafard, Director of the Digital Transformation Department, said that the next phase will see the launch of additional digital initiatives and smart services to further support the government human resources ecosystem.

The SAP Excellence Award is one of the most prestigious awards presented to entities and organisations that demonstrate excellence in implementing SAP solutions and developing impactful digital initiatives that contribute to enhancing business performance and services.