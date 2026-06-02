Shurooq, Afhad Holding to develop retail destination in Sharjah's Kshisha area

SHARJAH, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has signed an agreement with Afhad Holding LLC to activate a 15,095-square-metre plot in Kshisha into a new retail destination.

Located in Kshisha 1, the project will be developed on Shurooq-owned land and operated by Afhad Holding as a long-term retail and community asset.

The destination will introduce new retail, service and lifestyle offerings closer to residents, supporting Kshisha’s continued growth as one of Sharjah’s emerging family-focused communities.

The agreement was signed at Al Bait Al Westi during an event organised by Invest in Sharjah and PwC, which brought together public and private sector leaders to discuss investment opportunities and cross-sector partnerships in the emirate. It was signed by Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Executive Officer of Shurooq, and Omar bin Hamoodah, Partner of Afhad Holding LLC.

“This agreement with Afhad Holding reflects the strength of Sharjah’s long-term investment environment. It brings together a strategic land asset, a credible private sector partner and a clear community need, which is the kind of partnership model that supports sustainable growth and delivers value beyond the project itself," Al Qaseer said.

Bin Hamoodah said, “This agreement reflects our confidence in Sharjah’s long-term growth and in the potential of its residential communities. Kshisha represents a strong opportunity to develop a retail asset that responds to market demand while serving the needs of residents.”

Following the signing of the agreement, Shurooq and Afhad Holding will move into the next phase of planning and development for the Kshisha retail destination.

Further details on the project’s official name, design direction, facilities, tenant mix and development roadmap will be announced in due course.