Athar+ launches 2nd HACK4IMPACT hackathon in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Athar+, Abu Dhabi’s first purpose-driven hub dedicated to accelerating social impact, operated by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, has launched the second edition of its HACK4IMPACT hackathon, bringing together changemakers to develop practical solutions that address key social priorities and contribute to positive social impact across Abu Dhabi.

Launched in line with the objectives of the UAE’s Year of Family, this edition of the hackathon focuses on addressing family-related challenges through innovative and community-driven approaches.

Taking place from 16th to 18th June 2026 at Athar+, the three-day programme brings together aspiring entrepreneurs, innovators, professionals, and community members to develop solutions addressing three family-centred priorities: building stronger family foundations, enhancing financial wellbeing for parents, and supporting families caring for ageing parents.

Participants will apply design thinking methodologies to explore challenges, validate ideas, develop prototype concepts, and present their solutions to a panel of judges.

High-potential concepts emerging from the hackathon have the opportunity to be considered for further support through Athar+'s incubation ecosystem, enabling participants to continue developing their solutions beyond the event.

Through these challenge areas, the initiative aims to advance family wellbeing, strengthen social cohesion, and support the development of solutions that respond to the evolving needs of families in Abu Dhabi.

This initiative aims to strengthen practical innovation skills among participants while identifying high-potential ideas and scalable concepts capable of addressing key social priorities. It also encourages collaboration by bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds and expertise.

The hackathon provides an accessible entry point for youth and first-time innovators to contribute to solving community challenges through entrepreneurship and social innovation, inspiring them to play an active role in shaping impactful and practical solutions.

Salem AlShamsi, Executive Director of Social Incubation and Contracting at Ma’an, said, “HACK4IMPACT reflects Athar+'s commitment to empowering innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs to develop practical solutions that address real social priorities and enhance quality of life across our communities.

"By empowering future talent through Athar+, we are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional hub for social entrepreneurship while advancing the Authority’s vision of fostering a culture of giving, participation, and measurable social progress.’’

Through dedicated workspaces, expert mentorship, professional services, and tailored growth programmes offered by Athar+, participants will be supported in transforming ideas into prototype concepts while gaining access to opportunities within Abu Dhabi’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.