Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Centre raises awareness of marine conservation

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Centre, the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return centre in the region, and Yas Marina will host an educational event on 5th June to mark World Environment Day, highlighting marine conservation and rescue efforts in the UAE.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the centre's rescue fleet, including a rescue van, pickup truck and jet ski, and learn how the vehicles are used in marine rescue operations.

The event will also feature educational sessions led by marine conservation specialists, focusing on marine biodiversity and the role individuals can play in protecting marine life.

Students from Aldar schools will take part in the programme as part of the centre's efforts to promote environmental awareness among younger generations.

Families and children will be able to meet Sakina the Dugong, a popular live character from SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi, and participate in a range of interactive workshops and activities.

The programme will continue on 8th June to mark World Ocean Day, with activities at SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi and the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Centre.

Visitors will be invited to explore educational stations dedicated to marine ecosystems, including mangroves, seagrass meadows and coral reefs, underscoring the importance of protecting the region's marine biodiversity.