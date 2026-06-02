Sharjah Public Prosecution announces formation of Youth Council

SHARJAH, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Public Prosecution of the Emirate of Sharjah has announced the formation of its Youth Council to empower young national talent and enhance their role in supporting the institution’s development journey.

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s vision and longstanding commitment to investing in people as the nation’s true wealth and the primary driver of sustainable development.

The formation of the council comes within an institutional framework to empower youth in generating ideas and development initiatives, while providing an effective platform for exchanging perspectives and innovative proposals. This will foster a culture of collaborative work, support sustainable development, and enhance institutional performance.

The Public Prosecution said that the council will play a pivotal role in representing the aspirations of young professionals and strengthening communication channels between them and institutional leadership. This will enable the organisation to benefit from their energy and creative ideas in developing the work environment, improving services, and reinforcing the values of responsibility, leadership and excellence.

The Youth Council will also support initiatives and programmes aimed at developing young people’s capabilities and preparing them for future leadership roles. This will enhance the institution’s readiness to keep pace with change and anticipate future developments, while reaffirming the Public Prosecution’s commitment to providing a motivating work environment that invests in national talent and promotes institutional innovation.