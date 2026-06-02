RAK Ruler receives outgoing Maltese Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH,2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the UAE, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, who paid a courtesy visit to mark the end of her tenure in the country.

H.H. affirmed the depth of the bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Malta, and the continued commitment to strengthening and developing them in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both nations and promotes prosperity for their peoples.

He commended the ambassador’s efforts in enhancing cooperation between the two countries across various fields, and wished her success in her future endeavors.

For her part, Maria Calleja expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm hospitality and gracious reception. She also praised the UAE’s regional and international standing, and the cooperation and support she received throughout her tenure in the country.