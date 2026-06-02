Yas Clinic unveils next-generation diagnostic laboratory built around patients

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Clinic- Khalifa City introduces its new next-generation diagnostic laboratory — a thoughtfully designed, high-technology space created with one clear purpose: to deliver faster, more precise, and clinically meaningful results that directly support patient care.

This is not simply a laboratory filled with equipment. It is a space engineered with intention, where every pathway, process, and platform has been built around accuracy, speed, and trust. From the moment a sample is received to the second a result reaches a physician, each step has been carefully structured to reduce delays and improve outcomes.

With an expanded in-house test menu and scalable infrastructure, the laboratory significantly reduces dependency on external referrals, allowing physicians to act quickly and confidently. For patients and their families, this means less waiting, fewer uncertainties, and more reassurance during moments that matter most.

Strategically located at the heart of the hospital’s 71-bed facility, the laboratory plays a central role in daily clinical decision-making. As it grows, it is designed to evolve into a central reference laboratory serving multiple facilities under Yas Clinic, creating harmonised testing standards and seamless diagnostic support across the network.

“The laboratory is the quiet hero of modern medicine,” said Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer. “Every accurate result gives our physicians clarity and our patients confidence. By investing in advanced diagnostics, we are investing directly in safer decisions and better outcomes for every person who walks through our doors.”

Already fully operational, the laboratory continues to expand its capabilities while progressing toward international accreditations and global best practices. With continuous upgrades and innovation, it is not only meeting today’s healthcare demands but also anticipating the needs of tomorrow.

Dr. Amina Omar Ibrahim, Laboratory Manager, stated, “For us, this is about more than technology. It's about dignity, trust, and giving our community access to world-class care close to home. When science is built around people, healthcare becomes more human — and that is exactly what this laboratory represents.”