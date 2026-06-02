'Jaheziya' launches first international training programme for biological risk preparedness and response

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Integrated National Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Programme (Jaheziya) announced the launch of the first integrated international training program for preparedness, readiness, and response to biological risks and infectious diseases, titled “TAAHAB” (Preparedness).

The programme aims to develop the skills and capabilities of more than 1,000 frontline responders, including healthcare professionals, paramedics, emergency teams, civil defense personnel, rescue units, and field response teams.

The programme is accredited by the European Centre for Disaster Medicine and the Jaheziya Academy, in accordance with the highest international standards and best practices in health security and biological emergency preparedness.

The launch of the programme comes as part of the integrated national initiative for biological preparedness, readiness, response to biological threats, and infectious disease control, known as “Biological Preparedness.” This initiative represents the first national initiative of its kind dedicated to investing in frontline responders through the development of an integrated system for training, qualification, simulation, rapid response, scientific research, and innovation.

The programme also builds upon the achievements of the “Jaheziya” Programme, which has successfully invested in human capital since its establishment in 2020 and has developed the skills and competencies of more than 20,000 frontline responders, including medical teams, paramedics, civil defense personnel, special task forces, rapid intervention teams, police, emergency services, and defense sectors.

It has also strengthened preparedness within regulatory and healthcare institutions through partnerships and accreditations with more than ten leading international universities and training centers under a unified internationally accredited framework.

The programme has significantly contributed to the development of the healthcare sector and the enhancement of health security locally and internationally, in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates to support national initiatives, establish strategic partnerships that effectively invest in human capital, provide world-class services, strengthen proactive preparedness, and reinforce rapid and effective emergency response capabilities according to international best practices and standards.

Dr. Adel Alshamry Al Ajami, Chief Executive Officer of Jaheziya, stated that the programme represents a strategic step toward enhancing national health security and building highly qualified national teams capable of responding to biological threats, epidemics, and health disasters. He emphasized that investment in human capital remains the cornerstone of building a sustainable healthcare system capable of facing future challenges.

He explained that the international training programme adopts an integrated model that includes interactive training, medical simulation, field exercises, e-learning, hybrid education, multidisciplinary training, rapid response team development, command and control centers, medical operations management, as well as continuous assessment and performance evaluation.

Professor Roberto Mugavero, President of the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, affirmed that this initiative represents an advanced model for strengthening preparedness and response to biological risks and infectious diseases according to the highest international standards in health security and disaster management.

He praised the scientific and training partnership with “Jaheziya” in supporting this pioneering initiative.