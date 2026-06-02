Austria expresses concern over expansion of Israeli offensive in Lebanon

VIENNA, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger expressed concern over the expansion of the Israeli offensive in Lebanon and strongly condemned the announced attacks on Beirut.

In a statement, Meinl-Reisinger said: “We strongly condemn the announcement of attacks on Beirut,” stressing that such attacks “constitute a serious violation of the ceasefire and a further escalation.”

At the same time, she emphasised the need to put an end to attacks against Israel and to disarm Hezbollah, stating that “it is absolutely clear that Hezbollah is the greatest obstacle to peace and stability in Lebanon.” She also welcomed the Lebanese government's position, adding: “It is encouraging that the Lebanese government has recently and unequivocally distanced itself from this terrorist organization.”

She considered direct talks between Lebanon and Israel to be the best available option and thanked the United States for its mediation efforts.

The Austrian Foreign Minister also renewed her country's support for the Lebanese Armed Forces through diplomatic efforts in cooperation with European Union partners, including the reallocation and increase of humanitarian assistance.

“The protection of the Lebanese people is a top priority for us,” she said, noting the contribution of Austrian soldiers serving within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to promoting stability and security.