SEC approves Sharjah Cybersecurity Strategy 2026-2031

SHARJAH, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the council’s meeting on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, and was held at the Ruler’s Office.

During the meeting, SEC reviewed key public government policies and the major plans being implemented to enhance the well-being of individuals and provide the best and fastest services within an integrated government system.

The council reviewed the efforts of the Sharjah Cyber Security Centre (SCSC) in establishing an integrated information and cybersecurity framework, raising cybersecurity awareness, and building human capabilities to ensure sustainability and comprehensive protection of the information security system. SEC also reviewed the centre’s most notable achievements since its establishment.

SCSC achieved several remarkable accomplishments in the areas of strategy, governance, readiness and cybersecurity capability development. These included establishing cybersecurity incident management frameworks, securing operational technology systems, implementing information security governance, developing risk management methodologies and rapid response plans, conducting security vulnerability assessments and government website evaluations, adopting four development tracks and more than 20 technical workshops, and training over 175 government employees from various government entities.

During the meeting, SEC approved the Sharjah Cybersecurity Strategy (2026–2031), which aims to enhance institutional cybersecurity maturity across the emirate by building a resilient digital ecosystem that establishes security as a fundamental priority.

SEC commended the efforts of the Sharjah Cyber Security Centre and its vital role, directing all government entities to coordinate closely to achieve the objectives of the cybersecurity strategy, unify efforts, and adopt best practices in cybersecurity.

The council issued two decisions concerning the fees, fines and rewards of the Sharjah Judicial Sciences Institute. The decisions support the institute’s role in delivering high-quality training services and preparing specialists in legal and judicial sectors.