Trade MEPs back EU–US deal

BRUSSELS, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Members of the European Parliament's trade committee approved the EU-US trade deal, paving the way for its final adoption in June, despite some MEPs' concerns over US President Donald Trump's coercive approach.

Lawmakers on the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade on Tuesday approved legislation eliminating EU duties on most US industrial goods, paving the way for a final adoption of the EU-US deal in plenary later this month.

Under the EU-US deal, the EU agreed on a 15% US tariff rate while committing to reducing its own tariffs on US products entering the bloc to zero.

The vote comes a week after EU lawmakers and EU capitals already struck a provisional deal to implement the agreement struck last summer by US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Turnberry, Scotland.

The final adoption of the agreement is scheduled for 16 June.