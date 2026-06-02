MoHAP, partners continue promoting pilgrims’ health

DUBAI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in collaboration with federal and local government entities, has continued rolling out the ‘Healthy and Safe Hajj’ campaign as UAE pilgrims return from the Holy Lands.

The campaign forms part of an integrated preventive system aimed at protecting public health and supporting community wellbeing before, during and after Hajj. It also reflects the readiness of the UAE’s healthcare sector and the effectiveness of its proactive plans for responding to major national and religious events.

The Ministry affirmed that raising awareness of preventive measures following pilgrims’ return from Hajj plays a vital role in protecting families and the wider community. It also promotes positive health behaviors linked to infection prevention and strengthens community preparedness. These efforts support the UAE’s vision of building a more resilient and responsive healthcare system capable of adapting to emerging health challenges.

MoHAP urged pilgrims to follow health guidelines in the days following their return, including getting adequate rest, staying well hydrated, and continuing prescribed treatment plans for those with chronic conditions. The Ministry also advised pilgrims to monitor any symptoms that may require medical attention, particularly among senior citizens and individuals more vulnerable to physical exhaustion after performing the rituals.

The Ministry also advised pilgrims experiencing symptoms such as fever or persistent coughing that interfere with daily activities within two weeks of returning to seek medical advice. Pilgrims were also encouraged to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, wash hands regularly, and avoid close contact with others to help prevent the spread of infection.

The ‘Healthy and Safe Hajj’ campaign, organised by MoHAP in collaboration with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi , Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Emirates Health Services, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Health, and Sharjah Health Authority, reflects a unified national approach to preventive health awareness. Through coordinated outreach efforts and comprehensive health guidance provided throughout the Hajj journey, the campaign continues to support public wellbeing and enhance quality of life across the community.