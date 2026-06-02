Dubai Police receives over 61,000 calls during Eid Al-Adha Holiday

DUBAI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police, represented by the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations and the 901 Call Centre, received 61,042 calls during the Eid Al Adha holiday. This included 55,325 calls to the emergency number 999 and 5,717 calls to the non‑emergency number 901 .

Brigadier Bilal Juma Al Tayer, Director of the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations, praised the efforts of the employees at the Command and Control Centre and the 901 Call Centre for answering customer calls and inquiries immediately and with the highest levels of professionalism. "This reflects Dubai Police's commitment to swift emergency response, enhancing security and safety, and bringing happiness to community members," he added.

Brig. Al Tayer urged the public to call 999 only in emergencies and to use 901 for non‑emergency situations or to inquire about services provided by Dubai Police.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Ibrahim, Director of the Customer Happiness Centre at the General Department of Administrative Affairs, explained that the 901 Call Centre received 5,717 calls, 1,724 emails, and 265 inquiries and chats through the live chat service on Dubai Police's website during the Eid Al Adha holiday. He confirmed that the email and live chat services enable customers to receive immediate responses to their inquiries and suggestions from specialised staff at the call centre.