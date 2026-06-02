Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Vatican’s Pontifical Academy for Life discuss cooperation on AI ethics

VATICAN, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace and the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy for Life (PAV)) discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation in artificial intelligence ethics and human-centered technological development, within the framework of the UAE’s vision led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which is founded on the principle that human beings are the ultimate purpose of technological progress and the cornerstone of sustainable development.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Sheikh Al-Mahfoudh bin Bayyah, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, and Monsignor Renzo Pegoraro, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life.

Both sides stressed the importance of developing global ethical frameworks for artificial intelligence that serve humanity and safeguard human dignity. They also reviewed the existing cooperation between the two institutions and explored new opportunities for partnership in the areas of research, education, leadership development, and international dialogue.

The two parties also reviewed their ongoing collaboration in the field of AI ethics. The Forum has participated in organising several pioneering international meetings, including a high-level gathering held at the Vatican with the participation of the United Nations, leading global technology companies, and academic and religious institutions, to discuss the ethical dimensions of emerging technologies.