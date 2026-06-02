Combined estimated market value of 2026 FIFA World Cup squads hits €17.5 billion

DUBAI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The combined estimated market value of the 2026 FIFA World Cup squads sits at a record-breaking figure of over €17.5 billion, with individual squad valuations driven by the expanded 48-team format.

According to the Transfermarkt, the football website with focus on transfers & market values, the Top Most Valuable Squads heading into the tournament feature immense talent pools led by the sport's biggest powerhouses:

France: ~€1.53 billion

England: ~€1.31 billion

Spain: ~€1.26 billion

Portugal: €1.02 billion

Germany: ~€998 million

Brazil: € 912.2 million

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the 23rd FIFA World Cup, the quadrennial international men's soccer championship contested by the national teams of the member associations of FIFA. The tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States.