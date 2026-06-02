Round 4 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced that Round 4 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi) will take place from June 5 to 7 at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi. The championship continues to play an important role in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for jiu-jitsu while providing athletes with valuable opportunities to compete and progress through the sport.

The round comes at a crucial stage of the season, with clubs looking to earn points and improve their positions in the overall standings. It also gives athletes the chance to gain competitive experience and prepare for major regional and international events. Through the championship, the Federation continues to identify and develop promising talent for the National Team.

The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship has become one of the UAE’s leading athlete development platforms, bringing together competitors of all ages in a high-level competitive environment. Since its inception, it has contributed to the growth of the sport and supported the UAE’s success on the international stage.

Round 4 is expected to attract strong participation across all age groups. The first day will feature competitions for men and women in the Under-18, Adults, and Masters categories. The second day will be dedicated to boys and girls in the Under-14 and Under-16 divisions, while the final day will see Under-12 and Kids athletes take to the mats.

Clubs will be competing for valuable points in the overall standings. Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club currently leads the rankings after the previous round, followed by Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in second place and Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club in third, setting the stage for another closely contested round.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship plays an important role in the domestic season by giving clubs regular opportunities to compete and develop athletes across all age groups. The championship helps clubs build strong teams and supports the long-term development of athletes from the youth categories through to Adults and Masters divisions.

“Gi competitions bring a unique technical challenge, requiring athletes to demonstrate strong control, tactical awareness, and effective match management. Family attendance also remains an important part of the championship, especially during the UAE’s Year of the Family, as it creates a positive environment for athletes and supports their development both on and off the mats.”

Ribamar Santiago, coach of Baniyas Club, said: “Leading the overall standings gives us extra motivation to continue working hard and maintain our performance levels. At this stage of the season, success often comes down to small details, particularly in Gi competitions, where control and smart point management can make the difference.

“We expect strong competition from clubs such as Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club and Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club. Round 4 will be an important test for all teams as they look to build on the results achieved in previous rounds.”