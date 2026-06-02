Serbian President receives FNC Speaker

BELGRADE, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, received Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and the accompanying delegation as part of Ghobash’s official visit to the Republic of Serbia.

At the outset of the meeting, President Vučić welcomed Saqr Ghobash and his delegation, expressing his deep appreciation for the close relations between the two friendly countries, which continue to witness steady growth and development across various fields.

The Serbian President affirmed that relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Serbia represent a successful model of constructive cooperation based on mutual trust, respect, and shared interests. He underscored his country’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the UAE in the political, economic, cultural, and scientific sectors.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and Serbia across various fields, in addition to exchanging views on a number of issues and topics of mutual interest, particularly developments and current situations in the region.

Ghobash emphasised the depth of UAE-Serbian relations and the continuous progress they are witnessing, driven by a shared vision and the mutual commitment of the leaderships of both countries to advancing cooperation and partnership in all sectors.

He noted that the mutual trust between the two leaderships has opened broad horizons for economic, investment, development, and technological cooperation.

He highlighted that the UAE views Serbia as an important partner in Southeast Europe and as a country with a strategic location and the capacity to contribute to enhancing regional stability, development, and economic connectivity. He stressed the importance of building on the achievements already made to further strengthen the partnership between the two nations.

Ghobash said: “The UAE highly values Serbia’s supportive positions, particularly the visit of the President of Serbia to the UAE last March and his condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE. Serbia’s support for the UAE during a critical period is deeply appreciated, as sincere positions remain firmly embedded in the memory of nations and peoples.”

He added: “The security of the Arabian Gulf region is no longer merely a regional matter; it has become an integral part of the international security system, given the close connection between Gulf stability, global energy security, the safety of supply chains, and international trade flows.” He stressed that any threat to Gulf security, vital maritime routes, or energy infrastructure would have direct repercussions on European markets and the global economy.

Both sides affirmed the importance of strengthening parliamentary, economic, and investment cooperation and expanding areas of partnership to include renewable energy, food security, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, technology, and logistics services, in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

They also stressed the importance of dialogue and international cooperation in addressing common challenges, promoting stability and sustainable development, and reinforcing the values of mutual understanding and coexistence among peoples.