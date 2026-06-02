Family Care Authority launches 'Wateen' Podcast aligned with 'Year of the Family'

ABU DHABI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Family Care Authority (FCA) has announced the launch of the "Wateen" Podcast, a new initiative aimed at strengthening community awareness and supporting family cohesion and stability through accessible, relatable, and informative content that reflects the realities of everyday family life. The initiative aligns with the objectives of the UAE’s "Year of the Family", which seeks to reinforce family wellbeing and social cohesion across the nation.

The podcast will spotlight contemporary family-related issues and provide practical guidance through insightful discussions with specialists and experts. Hosted by media personality Khaled Al Rumaithi, "Wateen" aims to empower individuals and families with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate challenges with confidence and awareness, ultimately contributing to improved wellbeing and quality of life within the community.

The first episode, titled "You Are Not Alone: Knowing When to Seek Support and How to Access It, features Dr. Fatima Almansouri, Consultant Psychiatrist, and focuses on raising awareness of the signs that may indicate a need for psychological, social, or family support. The episode also highlights the importance of seeking assistance without stigma and provides guidance on accessing available support services in a manner that safeguards privacy, upholds human dignity, and promotes wellbeing.

Available on YouTube, the episode explores how timely intervention and support can help families address challenges effectively, while reinforcing FCA’s commitment to building a supportive and preventive social care ecosystem. It also seeks to strengthen community awareness and encourage individuals and families to seek support whenever needed.