Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights Dubai’s focus on enhancing economic resilience to stay on high-growth path

DUBAI, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, affirmed that enhancing the resilience of Dubai’s economy is a strategic priority to ensure sustainable growth and keep pace with global economic trends. This objective is well integrated into the framework of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to build a diversified economy based on innovation and effective partnerships.

H.H. said: “We continue to work on developing a resilient economic system capable of navigating global shifts by adopting innovative policies and enhancing integration between various sectors, which in turn supports the competitiveness of Dubai’s economy and consolidates its position as a global trade and investment hub.”

H.H. added: “We are keen to strengthen partnerships between the public and private sectors and provide an attractive business environment that offers exceptional opportunities for growth and expansion. This contributes to achieving our economic objectives and enhancing Dubai’s readiness to cope with future demand.”

This came during H.H.’s visit to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, where he was briefed on the department’s plans to further accelerate the pace of economic growth in the emirate.

His Highness directed officials to continue to take steps to reinforce the emirate’s economic resilience and sustain its growth momentum. He also highlighted the importance of the department’s collaborative efforts with partners across the public and private sectors to support Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade, tourism and investment.

Upon his arrival at the DET Headquarters, Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, as well as other senior officials from DET.

Almarri provided an overview of ongoing and upcoming DET-led projects and initiatives aimed at supporting the broader economy and specific sectors, as well as the department’s contribution towards the city’s response to recent developments, including in areas such as food security and hospitality.

Building on the success of the recent specially convened Dubai Majlis, where he engaged with nearly 300 senior leaders from across Dubai’s business community, Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed his confidence in the city’s ability to continue delivering sustainable growth across key sectors.

His Highness also commended DET for its commitment to delivering on the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and reinforcing Dubai’s position among the world’s leading cities for business, investment, and innovation.

Almarri said: “Guided by the leadership and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, our city continues to demonstrate economic resilience, with a coordinated response driven by speed, clarity and confidence.

The strategic approach we are taking, in collaboration with our stakeholders across the public and private sectors, means we are able to address short-term challenges with agility, while remaining focused on meeting the longer-term goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and our commitment to reinforcing the city’s status as a leading global destination for business and leisure.”