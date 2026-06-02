Ajman CP chairs meeting of Ajman University’s Board of Trustees

AJMAN, 2nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Executive Council, and Chairman of Ajman University’s Board of Trustees, chaired a meeting of the University’s Board of Trustees held at the university’s headquarters. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

At the outset of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi affirmed that Ajman University continues to fulfill its academic and developmental mission with the continuous support and patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman. He highlighted H.H.’s commitment to strengthening the university’s position as a leading academic institution that contributes to the nation’s development journey, supports the knowledge economy, and enhances the UAE’s presence in education, scientific research, and innovation.

H.H. noted that the university is continuing to develop its academic programs in line with scientific advancements and labor market needs, guided by a vision centered on educational excellence, knowledge integration, and the preparation of qualified graduates capable of contributing effectively to comprehensive development.

Sheikh Ammar Al Nuaimi stressed that Emiratisation remains a strategic priority for the university, reflecting the importance of investing in national talent through attracting, developing, and empowering UAE nationals, while building effective partnerships with various sectors. These efforts aim to prepare national cadres equipped with the knowledge, skills, and capabilities required to support the country’s future aspirations.

He commended the efforts of the university’s administration, as well as its academic and administrative staff, in enhancing institutional and academic performance, thereby improving the quality of educational and research outcomes and reinforcing the university’s standing at both the local and international levels.

During the meeting, the Board of Trustees approved the annual budget for the 2026–2027 academic year, in addition to new academic programmes, graduate lists in accordance with the requirements of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the university’s updated organisational structure, and a number of policies and regulations supporting ongoing academic and administrative development.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, presented an overview of the university’s latest developments and its academic, research, and institutional achievements. He also highlighted the university’s growing presence in international rankings, along with its efforts to develop academic programs, enhance the quality of education and scientific research, and expand its local and international partnerships.